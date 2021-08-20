My Purple Hair Has A Deeper Meaning To Me Than Making Myself Stand Out

"I’ve always been a shy person, since I was young. I didn’t have confidence at all," she admits. But during lockdown, everything changed. It was a chance for Rosey to say no to fear and express herself the way she knows best, through dance and creativity. "I would take my tripod, go in the middle of the road and just film myself dancing," she smiles, sounding calm and self-assured. "It just made me not care about what people think about me. People would walk past me and tell me, 'Oh, I love what you’re doing. Keep doing that.' It really helped my confidence. And from then, people started recognising me more."