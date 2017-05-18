Women All Around The World Are Rocking This Hair Colour

Purple has always been associated with royalty... but when it comes to hair, we associate the colour with the raddest risk takers all around the globe. Whether you're going moody or bright, it's a hue that works anytime, any place, and on anyone. Just search #purplehair on Instagram for proof.
And while you could go all out and opt for a pastel rainbow masterpiece, purple is also great for hair dye newbies (especially those with dark hair) who want a wild colour without bleaching the living daylights out of their strands.
If you've been toying with the idea of painting your hair purple, or need an update to your existing dye job, scroll on to see how stylists have taken on the challenge all over the world.