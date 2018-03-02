4 Hairstyles You Can ACTUALLY Do Yourself

Every time we visit our hairstylists we tell ourselves the same thing: This time I'm going to be able to get this look at home — all by myself. We watch their every move, take careful notes, even ask for product recommendations. But after that fateful first shower, things do not add up. What is that special hairdresser wizardry that makes our hair look so good in the chair? Seriously, are they using special mirrors or something?
After yet another one of these experiences, we enlisted celebrity hairstylist Natasha Leibel to spill her secrets. With her help, we created four hairstyles you can achieve at home, totally on your own, no matter your skill level. The keys are to choose a style that works with your natural hair texture; to use products that nourish your hair rather than hurt it, like the salon-crafted Nexxus styling line; and most of all, to forget about perfection. The old adage is true — you just need a bit of practice.