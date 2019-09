According to Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at the Philip Kingsley Clinic, your scalp contains a greater number of oil glands than other areas of your skin. Every single scalp hair follicle is attached to an oil gland, and there is an average of 120,000 of them. "The skin on your scalp is also thicker and has a unique microflora population," explains Kingsley, "which means it easily becomes oily and prone to clogged pores." Yes, scalp acne is a thing, but that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to scalp and hair problems, such as itchiness and dryness. The solution? Topical probiotics.