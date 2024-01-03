Skip navigation!
Press Pause
The Secret To Enjoying A Hobby? Half-Arse It
Alicia Lansom
10 hours ago
Press Pause
I’ve Entered My Boring Era & Couldn’t Be Happier
L'Oréal Blackett
3 Jan 2024
Press Pause
Don’t Let January Fool You — I Think Sobriety Is Genuinely Fun
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
2 Jan 2024
Press Pause
Do Not Disturb Turns My iPhone Into A Burner Phone
Most people I know who are 26 years of age and under are simultaneously addicted to and terrified of their phones. The fact that WhatsApp tells us when som
by
Kelly Washington
Press Pause
I Tried Lucid Dreaming To See If It Would Improve My Waking Life
My first experience of lucid dreaming was, like many nighttime visions, both exceptional and banal. I was standing at Haggerston Overground station in Lond
by
Anna Samson
Press Pause
I’ve Entered My
Eat, Pray, Love
Era & I’m Not The Only One
Are you in your “Eat Pray Love era”? As I enter what sociologists rather meanly call “early mid-life” at the age of 35, I am firmly in mine
by
Vicky Spratt
Press Pause
Bed Rot Is Gross But So Is Life
The latest phrase to jump from TikTok hashtag to aggrieved headlines is ‘bed rot’, a term used to describe, surprisingly, rotting in bed. Not i
by
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Press Pause
Turns Out, We All Need To Learn How To Breathe Better
Thanks to our brains and our reflexes, a lot of us don’t have to think twice about breathing. It’s a relatively unnoticeable, usually monotonous, invol
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Press Pause
‘Glimmers’ Can Make Us Happier — & They’re All Around Us
In significant life events, joy is supposed to be easy to find. Things like marriages and children and graduations and job promotions are the times when we
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Press Pause
Do You Try To Fall Asleep To A Dream Of Your Choice? That’s Dream...
To sleep, perchance to dream? While plenty of us leave our chances of a pleasant nighttime adventure — the kind that makes you rush up to the first perso
by
Kayleigh Dray
Press Pause
How A Time Management Makeover Made My Life More Bearable
I’m one of those cringey people who writes in a gratitude journal near-daily. Each night my journal prompts me to consider: “How could I have m
by
Molly Longman
