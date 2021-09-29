I'm still on a very big journey with insecurities and my body image, which I think is why I emphasise creating a safe space when photographing other people. My generation grew up with a skewed version of what beauty should be and how we need to present ourselves. It really only showed one type of person. We’re so accepting of people now; it’s a very different world with the body positivity movement. I love where it’s going but I'm still learning my way because I can be quite negative to myself sometimes. In my photography I shoot so many different people – such diverse races, ages, shapes and sizes – and I want to be able to speak positively about myself in the same way I do to others when photographing them.