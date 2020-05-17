This High Street Retailer Just Made It Easier To Have A Plastic-Free Period

View this post on Instagram

BREAKING NEWS! 📣 I can’t tell you how excited I am about announcing this news today, my head has literally been bubbling over! @superdrug have ditched plastic tampon applicators and launched their own eco-friendly period range! Superdrug’s decision to remove plastic tampon applicators will save 418kg of plastic annually and will directly put a stop to unnecessary plastic at source. The launch of their new Luna range will make eco-friendly options more visible and accessible to people across the country. Superdrug’s Head of Own Brand, Quality and Technical, Sarah Jenkins, says: At Superdrug, we are proud to champion sustainable initiatives and continue to make responsible choices. Ella’s tireless campaign to help end period plastic is inspirational, and we have been working with her over the past year to help bring about this change at Superdrug. It is fantastic that Superdrug has listened to the campaign and responded by taking these important steps to not only remove plastic from their conventional products, but also to develop an eco-range! I’m thrilled that they have taken these progressive steps & hope to see other manufacturers move forward in this way! Thank YOU for your constant support💚, for being part of this campaign, for raising your voices and coming together to take action! 🔥 You are having an impact, people power works, change is happening!! #EndPeriodPlastic