The Best Plaits On Instagram

If you're not on social media and somehow missed the buzz last month surrounding Kim Kardashian's #boxerbraids, we're here to remind/inform you that the hottest hairstyle of the moment is the double Dutch plait or classic corn row as they've been known as for centuries.
For the 2016 update, think Hilary Swank in Million Dollar Baby, but if that's two full on boxer brute, look to Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian (or Kim, Kendall and Kylie for that matter) and Hailey Baldwin for a more feminine and soft take on the hair trend.
Here are some of our favourite braids on Instagram...
For the 2016 update, think Hilary Swank in Million Dollar Baby, but if that's two full on boxer brute, look to Katy Perry, Khloe Kardashian (or Kim, Kendall and Kylie for that matter) and Hailey Baldwin for a more feminine and soft take on the hair trend.
Here are some of our favourite braids on Instagram...