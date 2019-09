Without treatment, trichotillomania can easily become obsessive, says Dr David Kingsley, president of the World Trichology Society , who has dedicated over 30 years to studying hair.“It’s extremely difficult for people to stop doing it,” says Dr Kingsley. “Some published reports say it’s easier to stop smoking, which gives you an idea of how difficult it is to treat.“I’ve had patients who’ve been peeling or picking their split ends for long over a decade. Most don’t even realise they are doing it, others refuse to admit to it. It’s quite deep-rooted in the psyche."The majority of women who experience this have neither had a diagnosis nor sought professional help. However, for 29-year-old Annabel, whose habit began during GCSE exam time, there was no choice but to speak up.“I clearly remember cutting individual split ends with scissors for hours when I should have been revising,” says Annabel. “Then when I went away to university I felt really unhappy and my obsession with my split ends took over my life.“It was never a vanity thing, it’s not about having no split ends. It was about taking me out of my current situation by giving me control over something. When I had a deadline I’d lock my door and do it in front of the mirror for hours, not telling anyone where I was.”By the time the Christmas holidays came around, Annabel felt desperate and told her mum, who arranged for her to see a therapist.As well as talking therapies to help treat sufferers, Dr Kingsley advises patients to think of ways to keep their hands busy at all times. To that end, non-profit London-based organisation Trichotillomania Support sells specialist jewellery (similar to charm bracelets), as well as listing support groups and offering a range of treatment courses based on cognitive behavioural therapy and habit reversal. Some of these courses last over a year.“It can take decades to train yourself to stop,” says Lucinda Ellery, a hair expert who runs an NHS-recognised studio to help those with trichotillomania. “It’s about changing perception, and having support and determination.“Different things work for different people; many clients find cognitive behavioural therapy beneficial, and others find hypnotherapy helpful.”Clinical hypnotherapist Lisa Jackson sees clients who have been picking their hair for decades, as well as others for whom it’s a new and worrying habit they want to curb.