How much time have you spent thinking about your split ends? For anyone with long hair (especially someone like me who fries their bleached locks with ghds daily), they’re a sign you need a trim. But for some they’re a full-blown obsession.



While occasional picking and cutting of the ends of your hair can be just a mindless time-waster, for others it’s a form of an impulse control disorder called trichotillomania. This condition is just one Body Focused Repetitive Behaviour (BFRB) – others include hair pulling and skin picking, which can easily become chronic.



Research suggests about 1 in 50 people experience trichotillomania in their lifetime. Over 80% of those people are women, and it usually begins in early puberty.



For many, the behaviour is a way of relieving stress or anxiety. Kate, 34, picked up the habit in her early teens. “I have no idea why I started doing it,” she says. “I definitely do it every day, and if I'm stressed or worried I do it much more. It doesn't exactly make me feel good, but it’s a way to switch off my brain.



“I’m not proud of doing it – I know there are so many much better uses of my time – but that doesn’t stop me. I sometimes pick my hair in public, on the bus or at my desk at work. When I became a mum I even did it while breastfeeding, covering my child in little bits of hair.



“I regularly do it for over an hour, sitting on my bed next to a lamp so I can see the ends clearly. The tiny little cut-off hairs everywhere drive my husband mad. I would like to stop doing it, but I don’t know how.”

