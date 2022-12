You see the term ‘pH-balancing’ a lot on skincare labels, but it can be confusing as to what that actually means. Basically, you want your skin to be balanced because the skin’s natural acidity helps to keep in moisture and prevent infection. It supports that cute little skin barrier of yours. The ideal pH range for the skin is between 4.7 to 5.5. “The products we use on our skin can dramatically affect the pH and cause irritation, dryness, breakouts and inflammation if they are too harsh,” shares Gloria Ryu, SVP of product and innovation at Haus Labs