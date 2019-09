a blind datea medium dayThinx Sport in nude

For the mother of all potentially cringeworthy tests, I wore skinny jeans and nude Thinx sport briefs, a slimmer style for medium days. I learned very quickly that the sign of a truly good first date is when you have enough fun to forget that you’re freely bleeding under your light wash denim. I definitely felt more relaxed on the date than I had on past dates during my period. I was confident that the undies had me covered, and I could go ahead and focus on getting to know the person in front of me.I generally preferred the hiphugger model, which give a little bit more between-the-legs coverage, but these totally did the job. And due to the antimicrobial inner lining, I was neither itching, chafing, nor smelly. That said, if things go really well on a date, you may want to be prepared with a backup pair.Extra bonus: Having worn period panties for two cycles by this point, even if I were to have an "accident," my period felt more normalized to me and less like a secret shame of which all traces must be disposed. Obviously, leaking is not anyone’s ideal outcome, but I felt it wouldn’t change the fact that I was hot and cool. I may not have been at peak date sexiness, but I felt leagues sexier than I have felt while wearing disposable menstrual products.I felt free and at ease, like I could be myself and things would flow as nature intended. All I really had to do was smile, laugh, and go with the moment. Oh, you meant the panties? They worked well, too.