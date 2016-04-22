Periods. No two are the same, they are tricky to prepare for, and bring years of bloating, discomfort and sexless weeks. They’re not exactly fun, but we’ve decided, as part of our #RagWeek, to take a lighter, brighter, funnier look at the monthly visit.
Thankfully, we know some very brave women who were happy to share with us their most teeth-on-edge, gut-wrenchingly funny period stories. Because sometimes you just have to laugh. From tampons pulling disappearing acts, to tales involving white dresses and camels, yes, camels, here are some genuine stories from the front line of PMS. Rather them than us.
