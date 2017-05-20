Dan* is a 35-year-old man living in North Carolina who decided to get a Bellafil penis enlargement treatment for cosmetic reasons. The following story was told to Refinery29 and edited for length and clarity. *Names have been changed for privacy.
I've been insecure and self-conscious about my penis size for most of my adult life. It's not on my mind all the time, but it's always bothered me. There wasn't a specific instance when a partner was explicitly disrespectful or mean, but there have been times when I could tell it wasn’t satisfying or didn’t work as smoothly as it should.
I hadn't done a ton of research on enhancement options, though, so I didn't realise you could get enlargement fillers until I heard about it at Urban Skin med spa while I was getting hair restoration treatments. I found out more and talked through my concerns, like the pain level and potential for loss of feeling and negative affect on performance, and ultimately, I decided the procedure seemed safe. I was a little scared, but the fact that I was already comfortable at this place made it easier. I didn't discuss it with friends, just my fiancée. She certainly wasn't a driving force behind why I wanted to do it and she's never made me feel bad about the size, but she was supportive because she knew it affected me.
They set pretty reasonable expectations prior to the procedure and let me know upfront that length probably wouldn't be affected, but the girth could be enhanced anywhere from one to two-and-a-half inches. Two treatments were recommended and in total, I ended up paying $3,000 (£2,400).
The area was numbed first, so I really didn't feel the injection. They inject at the base and then down the length while the penis is flaccid, but I didn't look, which would have been the worst part. I would definitely recommend not watching! I was sore for a few days afterward, but I didn't even ice it — it was minor discomfort, then it was back to normal, only bigger. A few weeks later, I went back for the second treatment — in total, five syringes were used. Then we did the "after" photos while I was hard so you could really see the difference: I grew one-and-a-half inches in girth. I was pleasantly surprised because I didn't know if it would be a noticeable difference or not, but the results were very quick and impressive.
My fiancée was definitely excited, more so at first for me, but also because the sex was better after that honestly. I was obviously concerned about whether all the feeling in my penis would be there, but I can't tell any difference in that.
Supposedly, the fillers last six months. It’s a big expense, but it's worth it to me so as long as I'm able to afford it, I do plan to keep going. It certainly makes me think about if there is possibly more to do and if I found something that would add length as well, I'd be open to it. But I'm certainly much more confident now, in terms of performance and appearance, just with the increase in girth.
Editor's note: Juvéderm and other cosmetic fillers are not currently FDA-approved for use in the penis, but plastic surgeon Joshua Zuckerman, MD, says the procedure — which he doesn't typically perform — is seeing an increase in popularity. "It can be performed using hyaluronic acid fillers, which are temporary, or with a patient's own fat, which is more permanent. It is safe in the hands of a knowledgeable practitioner, ideally a board-certified plastic surgeon. Understanding of the penile anatomy is extremely important, as injury or erectile problems can result if injection is not performed properly,” he says.
