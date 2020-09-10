When I ask Stacey if she thinks the restrictions are fair, she scoffs. "I'd have been better off giving birth in the pub because at least my mum could have been there. I would have been better off taking one of my friends who's a midwife, another friend who's a nurse, my boyfriend and my mum. At least then I would have had the help I needed and I would have had the support I wanted. It's obviously not the hospital's fault but it's absolutely ridiculous that you can go and get drunk with people, go and have a haircut but you can't have your partner with you [during childbirth]."