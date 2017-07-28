3 Very Real Wonder Women Leading The Way To Climate Justice

Robinson insists, however, that women must not be seen as victims of climate change: “They are increasingly building their resilience and adapting to the impacts of climate change, becoming empowered as agents of change.” She believes that Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement is shortsighted, yet, while it will undoubtedly make achieving the commitments of the Agreement more difficult, it has motivated a broad range of stakeholders to engage in climate action more urgently than before. This is echoed by Morgan, who says that because the Trump administration is determined to stand on the sidelines, people must stay resolved and work diligently to resist their efforts and build strong coalitions to go further: “Women are clearly a big part of that movement, whether at the local level or through their leadership at the highest levels of government. We need them to be resolute more than ever.”