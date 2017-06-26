Everyone Is Obsessed With This Best-Selling Wave Spray

Last year, the hairstylist behind dozens of the coolest celebrity looks (the Kardashians, Jessica Alba, and Bella Hadid are just a few of her A-list clients) dropped an insanely buzzy hair-care line called Ouai. That woman is Jen Atkin, of course, and a year later, her creations are only getting bigger and better.
Atkin is known for her signature beachy waves, so it came as no surprise when she launched her Wave Spray — a salt-free blend that imparts tousled texture and natural-looking bends. The best part? Unlike many other texturising sprays on the market, this one never leaves hair feeling sticky, crunchy, or dry. After spraying a generous amount through our mid-lengths and ends, we can still run our fingers through our hair without catching on tangles. Magic!
Word of the spray's powers is spreading fast. In fact, it's flying off the shelves at Birchbox. The company reports that the product's sales have grown over 700% in the past two months, putting it in the retailer's top ten best-selling hair products this month.
Our advice? Nab it fast before the stock is wiped clean or scroll on to scope out some similar options.