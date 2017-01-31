When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Finding the perfect nude lip color is far from easy. Considering your skin tone and hair color can help point you in the right direction, but sometimes it just takes seeing it in person to make it worth considering. Seeing it in a video is the next best thing, so we dug through countless nudes to find three that are absolutely gorgeous on dark skin tones. There's no guarantee they'll be perfect for you — your undertone also plays a role in the final result — but it's a damn good place to start. Press play above to watch us try on three editor-approved nudes for dark skin tones: Urban Decay's Lipstick in Tampered, Bite's Multistick in Anise, and L'Oréal's Lipstick in Spice.
Finding the perfect nude lip color is far from easy. Considering your skin tone and hair color can help point you in the right direction, but sometimes it just takes seeing it in person to make it worth considering. Seeing it in a video is the next best thing, so we dug through countless nudes to find three that are absolutely gorgeous on dark skin tones. There's no guarantee they'll be perfect for you — your undertone also plays a role in the final result — but it's a damn good place to start. Press play above to watch us try on three editor-approved nudes for dark skin tones: Urban Decay's Lipstick in Tampered, Bite's Multistick in Anise, and L'Oréal's Lipstick in Spice.
Advertisement