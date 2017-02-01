Finally, There’s A Nude Lip Colour For Everyone

There’s something undeniably chic about a nude lip. While I’m partial to a bold red or a deep purple, nothing quite beats the undone-but-done, barely-there-but-there look of a neutral pout. Not to mention the ease of wearing it – forget the unsightly bleeding and patchiness (tip: always use lip liner) that often comes with a bright pigment – applying and maintaining a natural colour is the ultimate in easy beauty. Gone are the days when this look meant amateurishly blotting out lips with foundation or concealer; over the last couple of years, the nude lip has become the new modern classic of the beauty world, not least because of its ability to subtly enhance lips. But while popularity has soared, the often narrow variety of colours on offer has held it back from reaching its full potential – what is typically presented as 'nude' usually suits a limited range of skin tones. But not any more. bareMinerals' new lip product range Gen Nude™ contains 40 different shades – from ‘Smooch’ to ‘Cosmic’ to ‘Honeybun’ and everything in between, it spans the spectrum of mauves, pinks, peach and beige. Finally, there is truly a nude lip product for every woman.