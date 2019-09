The Nasty Things That Happen When You Don't Wash Your Face

I recently stayed at a friend's place during a vacation, and she was amused by how long my evening skin-care regimen took. Not only do I wash my face with a cleanser, but I remove my makeup with a wipe, then follow up with a chorus line of lotions and potions to keep my skin looking A+. When I woke up the next morning and realised she was still wearing her makeup from the night before, I understood why she had been laughing. She, like a ton of other women, doesn't always wash her face before bed. And the insane thing is that she knows it's bad for her skin. She just shrugs her shoulders and moves on.It's no wonder that so many women are skipping their evening cleansing. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian have been open about their nocturnal makeup-wearing habits. But we're here to reiterate that even if you have a crystal-clear complexion, failing to properly cleanse before you snooze is not just bad for your skin — it's horrible. "[Sleeping with makeup on] clogs your pores, and that buildup ultimately prevents other beauty products from penetrating the skin," says dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD . So even if you're layering a fancy night cream over your old makeup to assuage your non-cleansing guilt, you're not even getting the benefits of said cream. Dr. Gohara says: "It also precludes the skin's natural exfoliation process. We shed 50 million skin cells a day. If there's makeup on, they won't be liberated as freely, resulting in a grey, lacklustre appearance."