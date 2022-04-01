If The Future Is The Metaverse, Why Are We So Obsessed With Nostalgic Beauty?

In a culture that emphasises originality, individuality, and innovation, nostalgic beauty might at first seem lazy or unoriginal. But the intention of revisiting nostalgic trends isn’t about earnestly recreating them in their original form so much as it is reminiscing on the way we felt at the time, and maybe updating some of the better ones with a modern interpretation. It’s a glossy little slide down memory lane that reflects how far we’ve come since then, a marker that we can look back on with affection.