If The Future Is The Metaverse, Why Are We So Obsessed With Nostalgic Beauty?

Beauty has always been an indulgence and an escape. But while true “escape” from the woes of the world isn’t something most of us can realistically entertain (not all of us can afford a ticket to colonise Mars ), we can indulge nostalgia instead, reminiscing about the beauty products that we remember making us feel happy and confident. When you remember that beauty often involves the making of the self — as much expression as it is armour — nostalgic beauty is an easy balm for uncertainty, at least on a superficial level. It reminds us of a time when we were hopeful for who we would become, as so many of us don’t feel in control of what’s going on in the world and our place in it.