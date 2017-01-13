This Blogger Takes Us Through Her Easy & Effective Nighttime Skin-Care Routine

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Bloggers — the good ones, at least — make us feel like they're our best friends. They let us into their lives, closets, and bathrooms — and their latest purchases often go right onto our shopping lists. Fashion and beauty blogger Jeanne Grey, of Grey Layers, is one of our favourites to follow — and her picks never let us down.
In the video above, we asked her to share her nighttime skin routine. It's quick, easy, and delivers really good skin — what more could you ask for?
Step 1: Dampen a cotton pad with a gentle cleansing water to make sure every last trace of makeup has been removed. Grey uses Dr. Jart+ Dermaclear Micro Water.
Step 3: Grab your favourite sheet mask, form it around your face, and leave it on for 10 to 20 minutes. In the video, Grey is wearing Dr. Jart+ Dermamask Micro Jet Brightening Solution.
Step 4: Remove the mask and massage the excess serum into your skin.
Step 5: Go to bed and have sweet dreams of a brighter complexion.
