Eventually, though, Nelly found herself trying to live out what she calls a “polished pop persona” in her stage shows and interviews, and thought, ‘I don’t really wanna be a robot anymore’. That’s not to say she wants to distance herself from the album, or from “Promiscuous”, which is still guaranteed to fill dance floors. “Oh my God, I heard it at the club the other day and was like, ‘I can finally dance to this without feeling weird’,” she laughs. “Sometimes music is just bigger than you. It’s not even my song anymore, it just belongs to all the memories and parties that people had listening to it. It’s neat when a song becomes a weird institution to itself. Last summer, I was partying at this really amazing place and this girl, she was singing every word like she was at karaoke, and she didn’t know I was standing right beside her. When her friend told her it was me, she was so embarrassed! But just like music can help someone through a good time, it can help them through a hard time. It works both ways.”