This Red Lipstick Really Does Flatter EVERYONE

Ask just about any fashion girl what her favourite red lipstick is, and you can bet she'll pull Nars Dragon Girl out of her Chanel Gabrielle bag. We're not exaggerating when we say that this creamy matte pencil — an unapologetically bright red — flatters everyone. And, we mean everyone.
Worn lightly as a stain or layered on thick for a statement look, the colour looks great in nearly every iteration and couldn't be easier to use thanks to its fool-proof pencil applicator. (It even counts Taylor Swift, Olivia Munn, Jaime King, Amber Valleta, and more celebrities as fans.) Says founder Francois Nars, who created 26 other shades, "I wanted to create a modern way to wear a very classic matte lip."
Unsurprisingly, the formula currently has 3,000 five-star reviews on Sephora.com — but the proof is really in the pics. Click ahead to see Dragon Girl on people all over the world, including New York, Australia, France, Canada, Chile, Spain, Russia, and more. From glossy ombré lips to precise matte ones, you'll be inspired to go out and try it tonight. If you do, let us know how you wear it in the comments below.
Editors' Note: Nars Dragon Girl currently only ships directly to North America and Europe.