We've all been there. You have an event or party to go to straight after work and you're looking at your reflection in your computer screen at 5.58pm and let's just say, your face has seen better days. Touching up your makeup haphazardly in the back of an Uber or worse in the harsh glare of the Victoria Line light doesn't exactly fill you with confidence either. Cue NARS's latest release: the four shade Dual-Intensity Blush palette, here to help with your makeup mishaps.
Now, we've raved enough times about our love of this beauty brand – not only does NARS have a brilliant shade range that caters to pretty much every skintone but it's also cruelty-free. And this little compact really is the business, especially suited for those times when you're in a hurry and need a multi-tasking quick fix. There’s a highlighter, a blusher and two shades to contour, all in universally flattering tones which double up with a wet/dry formula.
Swirl the blush on the apples of your cheeks, sweep the contour in the hollows of your cheekbones and the highlighter on top and your face will be transformed in a matter of minutes. The four versatile shades, Soft Tulle, Damask with Gold Sheen, Peony, Titian work well on eyelids too.
François Nars, the man behind the beauty brand, explains its transformative qualities: "Blush is one of my favourite products. I think it's because my mother used to be so fond of it. She would never leave the house without it. If she didn't have blush on, she would pinch her cheeks. It always made her feel better."
Tijan Serena, one of the beauty bloggers whose makeup bag and tips we'd like to steal most told us: "I love the versatility of the palette and despite being made for cheeks, I think the two browner tones look amazing on the eyes for a Mary Kate Olsen look."
Andrew Gallimore, NARS UK Makeup Artist Ambassador adds: “This is such a good-for-all, 'Box-ticker' of a palette. I don't feel cheeky saying I'm confident ONLY having this palette in my kit. It has shades which can highlight, blush, bronze and contour... [Create] more shades by mixing between them to custom blend a colour. Apply them wet for a subtle water-colour wash, or buff on the powder for a more intense finish.”
Armed with this little compact and those useful tips, go forth and enjoy the festive party season!
NARS NARSissist Dual-Intensity Blush Palette, £40
