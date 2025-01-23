My Nail Tech Became The Therapist I Never Knew I Needed. Is That Normal?

Knowing this, it would be remiss of me not to check in with my own nail tech. I asked Augusto how she feels about being not only my confidante but a listening ear to her multiple other clients, too. “It feels really special to know that my clients feel comfortable enough to share all the good and bad things that happen in their lives,” Augusto tells me. “I love knowing that they feel safe enough in my space to want to share these moments with me.” However, Augusto isn't immune to “compassion fatigue”, essentially psychological stress as a result of listening to — and empathising with — clients sharing their struggles. She says: “I sometimes find it difficult when clients trauma dump [and] sometimes I am super exhausted and burnt out; I feel as though I’m not able to respond in the most compassionate way despite how I truly feel. I’m also a super sensitive flower so [it's hard] to not take away some of the things that are shared.”