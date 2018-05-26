YouGov’s research also looked at attitudes towards fashion 'faux pas'. Double denim didn't do well, neither did the very tempting habit of nipping to the shops in your pjs, or sporting a VPL. And of course, the much-maligned socks and sandals combo came off badly. Top of the list was wearing trousers that are slung so low that you can see your underwear, which 88% of people were put off by.