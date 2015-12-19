Every few months a new release, hailed as a "hero product", comes along that will revolutionise our beauty routine. Or so we’re told. Though launched six years earlier, in 2012 Moroccanoil became the essential haircare item, touted as the miracle cure for parched locks and the beauty world literally lapped it up. After rave reviews featured in every magazine and blog, the little brown bottles flew off the shelves as everyone fell for the antioxidant-rich oil with “strengthening proteins and shine-boosting vitamins” that claimed to “completely transform… detangle, speed up drying time and boost shine—leaving hair smooth, manageable and nourished with each use.” Yes please.



Moroccanoil was created by Chilean-born Carmen Tal, a Canadian-based former salon owner, who discovered the nourishing qualities of argan oil on a visit to Israel. Following a hair colour catastrophe, Tal's sister-in-law took her to a local hairdressers where they used an argan oil treatment and the results were immediate. Hello shiny locks. Morrocanoil is made in Israel, sold in over 35 countries and now a multimillion-dollar business.



So why exactly is this little oil the hair elixir? Argan oil is extracted from the kernels of argan trees which grow exclusively in Morocco. The oil which is Vitamin E-rich, has been used in Africa for centuries but Tal introduced it to the masses when she and her ex-husband bought the small Israeli company that imported the oil from North Africa.