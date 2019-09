Additionally, coconut oil is anti-fungal, meaning that it tackles dandruff and regular use results in not just shiny and nourished hair, but a healthy scalp too. The reason coconut oil is so conditioning is because, unlike other oils that just sit on the hair rather than penetrating the follicle, it is actually absorbed into the hair shaft. Lauric acid, vitamin E and capric acid help to restore hair and increase strength by stopping the loss of protein. Those who regularly apply a coconut oil mask will notice more body and shine with significantly less breaking, unwanted frizz, knots and split ends. At around £15 for a huge jar in Holland & Barrett, it is, comparatively, a bargain. Jordan Garrett , Senior Stylist at Hershesons, who has done the hair of Sienna and Kate Bosworth, shared his wisdom on the two products. "Personally I prefer Moroccanoil over Coconut Oil. The good thing about the Moroccanoil serum is you can use it as a prep when the hair is wet or when the hair is dry as a finishing product, to leave the hair feeling well nourished and with a nice sheen. Coconut Oil is great as a conditioner but I wouldn't use it to style, it's far less multipurpose.Personally, I'm a bit sceptical about using it on wet hair, as I feel from experience using it on shoots and on my clients, that hair will absorb more nutrients when the hair is dry. Plus, it's easy to overestimate how much you would use [editor's note: I had to wear a beanie to work recently, and I'm not one for hats, after getting a bit carried away with a coconut oil treatment and subsequently having a head of hair that looked like an ocean oil spill]. Less is more with these types of products and I never apply to the root area, apply to the mid lengths and down."The jury's out, but whether you're a coconut oil convert or a Moroccanoil loyalist, oils are undoubtedly the holy grail haircare products. Until the next one comes along...