Reavey believes hairstylist training should focus on trichologist knowledge, so that qualified stylists are able to consult on the scalp as well as the hair. "As both a hairstylist and trichologist myself," says Reavey, "I'm able to provide my clients with detailed and personalised advice on how to best care for their individual scalp. I think it would be incredibly beneficial for all stylists to be able to provide this information to their clientele."