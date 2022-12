That said, those with textured hair and who wear protective styles, have been culturally trained to care of their scalps in a different way for years. Harper agrees and says that beauty standards and practices have always been prevalent in regards to our heritage and people. In kitchens, laundry rooms and bathrooms, we have often created our own serums and oils. Celebrity braider Evalyn Denis loves to combine a variety of oils and make different concoctions to treat her scalp. Invigorating peppermint oil (said to promote hair growth ) is a must for her.