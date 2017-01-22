Mismatched Eyes Are The Coolest Take On The Metallic Trend

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Remember back in 2014 when mismatched earrings first hit the fashion scene? Well, now we give you mismatched makeup and we've got to admit, we're seriously digging it. The best part? It's so simple. Just sweep gold pigment onto one lid (don't forget to blend!) and silver onto the other lid. Feel free to try out the trend using different liners and colours, too. The world is your oyster. Check out the video above to see the look in action.
