How Getting Rid Of This One Item Changed My Life

By the time I left my job at the food magazine, I'd gained 25 pounds. I got a new job as a travel writer, moved from my home in Brooklyn to the healthier, more active town of San Francisco. My full-length mirror did not come with me. It wasn't deliberate; just a question of logistics. I figured I'd pick up a new one when I got there. During that first California run to Target, I focused on all the major necessities: Sheets, towels, toiletries, shelving, a lamp. Afterward, I realised that somehow, a mirror didn't make it onto the shopping list. I shrugged and told myself I'd get one the following week. Winging my outfits for a couple days wouldn't be that bad.And, wing it I did. I chose straightforward outfits that looked great spread out on my bed: White jeans and a chambray top, a cropped grey sweater with a black pleated skirt, floral pants and a black slouchy top. I'd put the clothes on in the morning and if the ensemble worked when I looked down at myself, I'd walk out the door with the confidence of a street style star.Without even realising it, I'd broken free from my hyper-critical routine. A couple of mirror-less days turned into weeks — and then months. During that time, I started to pick up some new healthy habits that had nothing to do with my weight. I had a new freedom from self-judgment (and I hadn't been late for work in months!). Without the mirror, I felt better.Finally, I decided that my room would be a judgment-free zone, without any reflection in which to scrutinise myself. In my transition to a naturally healthier lifestyle, a mirror would only provide a road block; a way of dissecting my appearance and obsessively tracking its change. My chill zone is not the place for bad body-image vibes, especially at my most vulnerable times: Before work or late at night.I think of myself as a confident person. I like my body, and I like leading a healthy, fit life. I also love long dinners, cocktails with friends, and the weekend bagel with a generous smear of cream cheese. My body is not perfect, but it's a reflection of my life and I wouldn't change a thing.