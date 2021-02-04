I Got An Ombré Powder Brow Treatment — & I’m Obsessed

The microblading process with ombré powder is a marriage of geometry and art, and for Chung, it can take up to three hours from start to finish. First, she closely inspects Northern's natural brows, noticing sparseness towards the ends where she'll fill in for shape. Next, she applies a stick-on ruler lamination to the forehead, and stencils the angles of each arch to confirm symmetry. Then, she applies a numbing cream before using a small tattoo pen to shade the brows, working from the tail to the head on each side.