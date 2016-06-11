As the video's synopsis says, "Half of the world's population goes through menstruation at some point, yet periods remain a taboo topic for most people." Meanwhile, only 12% of females have access to sanitary products, and one in 10 girls miss school when they're on their periods, according to V.Point, the producer of the video.



Plan U.K. and V.Point hope this video will start a conversation while helping to educate everyone about what it means to have a period. Yes, you need to change out your tampon every four to six hours, and yes, that means you need access to a bathroom. And, most importantly, yes, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups cost money. "I used to play with these when I was younger," one man in the video says, holding a tampon. "[My mum] was always like, stop, that costs money!"