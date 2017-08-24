We always knew that our morning makeup routines were pretty baffling to most of the men in our lives. And, to be fair, if you'd used one, an eyebrow brush would look kind of intimidating at first. But after we tested our favourite spring braids on a group of luscious-haired dudes, we decided to put another batch of woke baes to the ultimate test. Leaving two intrepid men with a makeup bag full of our go-to products, we challenged them to put together their own beauty looks for three days — and to wear them out and about, of course. Check out the video below to see how these boundary-breaking boys did (no lie, we'll be copying that bold eyeliner technique).