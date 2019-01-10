Meghan Markle Has Been Giving Fashion Advice To Unemployed Women

Markle, 37, who is pregnant and expecting this spring, also revealed that she's been working with Smart Works for months now. "I'm so happy to be here. You guys know I've been quietly coming by... close to a year. It's nice to be able to now do it publicly and really talk about the work that you do." It was also revealed today that the duchess has taken on honorary roles with the National Theatre and Association of Commonwealth Universities, patronages previously held by the queen.