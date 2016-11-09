How did it come about that you directed the video for “Let Me Get There”?

The video was a collaboration between a few different people. My brother is an artist and he created the sculptures. The video naturally came together with everybody's individual ideas. We were very much inspired by Maya Deren's films.



Who have you been enjoying listening to recently?

I have been listening to a lot of Erykah Badu, Ora Cogan and Marlene Dietrich.



What is your reaction when people say they are influenced by you?

We are all inspired by each other. That's the great thing about music; it's one big collage of everybody's interpretations of each other.



How do you find performing these days?

I still have difficulties performing on stage but it has always been important to me to play the songs in person for the audience. There is nothing like the energy that is exchanged between the music and the people in a live show.



Is reaching a large audience something that interests you?

I've always been more comfortable being the unpopular girl at the party. It's about the music and remaining true to yourself. If some people like it, that's always a nice thing.



Your voice still sounds the same as when you were in you 20s. What are your secrets to keeping it sounding so fresh?

No smoking, no unnecessary chitter chatter, plenty of sleep and a lot of sign language...



Have you seen American Honey? It seems to have introduced you to another generation of fans. Your music has also appeared in Stealing Beauty. How do you decide what films to allow your music to be used in? Do you get many requests?

We usually say yes as we like to be supportive of filmmakers and artists. I have not seen American Honey but I have been hearing a lot of great things about it and will definitely check it out. It's always flattering when a director wants to use our music in a film.

