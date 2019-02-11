We Can't Get Enough Of This Style Influencer's Hair Slides

Is it her bejewelled ears, always flashing with a mix-and-match of the sweetest studs, hoops and bars? Could it be her ever-growing collection of decorative hair slides, which range from hyper-feminine pearls to marbled plastic? What about her nails, often painted in complementary but bold colour combinations – think lilac and navy, orange and pink – and her multilayered bracelets and necklaces? It’s all of the above, and it’s got us thinking about the importance of the tiny details in a standout get-up.