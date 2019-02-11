We Can't Get Enough Of This Style Influencer's Hair Slides

Scroll through Marianne Theodorsen’s Instagram feed and even the most dedicated minimalists will be itching for some colour in their wardrobes. The 36-year-old Oslo-based influencer stands out from the crowd during fashion month and considering just how bold industry insiders go with their street style, that’s saying something. We’ve all fallen head over heels for the Scandinavian style set, but what exactly is it that has us bookmarking Marianne’s styling tricks and colour combinations?
Is it her bejewelled ears, always flashing with a mix-and-match of the sweetest studs, hoops and bars? Could it be her ever-growing collection of decorative hair slides, which range from hyper-feminine pearls to marbled plastic? What about her nails, often painted in complementary but bold colour combinations – think lilac and navy, orange and pink – and her multilayered bracelets and necklaces? It’s all of the above, and it’s got us thinking about the importance of the tiny details in a standout get-up.
Ten years ago, Marianne was working part-time at KOMA, Oslo’s coolest boutique, when a stylist who frequented the store asked her to start a blog on her new platform. Now, countless fashion weeks and nearing 80k Instagram followers later, Marianne has made a name for herself with her playful, paintbox-bright aesthetic, bringing a little joy to our lives whenever we see her don a sky blue puffer, printed tights or tie-dye knit.
We asked Marianne how she stays so ahead of the fashion game, where she finds those killer accessories, and the trend she can't wait to try this season.
Hi Marianne! What are you wearing to death right now?
Oslo is drowning in snow so at the moment I’m going for warm and practical, haha. My mountain boots from Diemme, my Fjällraven down parka and a chunky knit are some of the essentials.
Which item do you have most of in your wardrobe?
I collect Fendi Baguettes – love finding good deals on eBay on those! I currently have five, and I’m always on the lookout for the next great scoop.
Is there a trend you can't wait to try this season?
I’m not sure if you could call it a trend, but I’m desperately trying to get my hands on one of those padded satin headbands from Prada...
Your accessory game is super strong. How do you discover new brands?
Instagram is my number one source – I usually spot others wearing them on there, or I might stumble across a profile on the discovery page.
Which accessory brands are you thrilled by right now?
There are so many brands I love right now, but if I had to pick only three, it would be firstly The Last Line LA – I'm OBSESSED with this fine jewellery brand and everything they do. They make such beautiful stuff, it’s insane – I would wear every single piece!
Next, Old Soul Vintage Jewelry – this girl transforms old vintage charms and buttons from luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci into one-of-a-kind necklaces, bracelets and earrings. Truly unique – and the prices aren’t bad either!
Finally, my friend Cathrine Børter is a designer at Norwegian brand FWSS but in her free time she makes quirky jewellery under the name of Pearl Octopussy. Think oversized pearls and rhinestones in necklaces, earrings and charms – well worth checking out!
