Ryan Butcher, deputy editor of rival magazine Gay Times, while publicly disagreeing with Attitude’s choice of cover star, agreed that it can be easy to forget the impact of seeing straight allies advocating for gay rights can have on young LGBTQ+ people. “As the community takes time to grieve and heal [in the wake of Orlando], we need to look to our heterosexual brothers and sisters to help us out,” he told me. “We need straight allies to change the hearts and minds in their own heteronormative world...” As long as, he adds, they “don’t assimilate into our world and use it as an opportunity to sell a record, tick a box or make themselves feel better."



Allies might be one thing, but Dr Moore believes we need to focus on putting gay and BAME people on front covers. “The issue I have goes way beyond the lack of representation and the cultural repercussions of that invisibility,” he explains. “When you grow up not seeing yourself represented in media it can have detrimental effects on your self esteem, your sense of worth and place in a community that, on the surface, doesn't look like, care about or cater to you at all.” What Dr Moore is describing is a vicious cycle; when LGBT people of colour are not represented, we grow up believing there is no place for us.



Yusuf Tamanna, a 26-year-old gay South Asian man living in London agrees. “A few years ago when I wasn't out, I was very closeted. I don't think I cared about the LGBT community because I didn't feel a part of it,” he says. “I was hiding. I was on the outskirts of it. Now that I'm out and I have the confidence, I will challenge someone who says something to me. But I know a lot of South Asian men won't do that.”



Yusef's explains that a lack of of BAME LGBT voices isn't always down to white, straight people talking over us, but sometimes it's down to policing from within our own communities. When growing up, he says, many of his family members repeatedly discussed anti-gay feelings, with claims that “being gay is a white person problem”. He adds, “It's crazy to me that you have second and third generation South Asian people living in the UK that still harbour those opinions. But how you go about changing that, I don't know.”