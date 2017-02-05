If you asked me to use a foam finger to blend in my foundation a few months ago, I would have thought you were joking. First off, I'm a strict brush person, and although I've been known to reach for a damp BeautyBlender on occasion, novel makeup applicators have never really appealed to me. Second, what the heck is a foam finger anyway? But after seeing one of my favourite bloggers use this thimble-inspired makeup sponge, I knew I had to give it a whirl.
The Makeup Bullet Finger Sponge, thought up by makeup artist Eva Jane, was created as the answer to cumbersome beauty sponges that can be easy to drop or difficult to use, the brand says. This one fits right on your finger, making it easy to hold onto. When I first used it, I noticed my finger didn't quite reach the end of the foam finger, which made it a little difficult to control. But, after getting a little more practice with manoeuvring, it became much easier. The sponge can be used wet or dry — and I've tried it both ways. Unlike other beauty sponges, which can be hard to use dry, this one blends product really well without added moisture, thanks to the super-soft texture. When used wet (I used a few spritzes of makeup setting spray) it blends concealer and foundation equally as well, but gives it a slightly sheerer, dewier finish. One caveat I found: Because of the sponge's small size, it takes longer to tap in foundation than it does when using a foundation brush or a larger beauty sponge. If you're in a hurry, I'd suggest using this for concealer only, rather than a full-face of foundation. That being said, I found the overall effect to be natural and skin-like — and if you have the extra time, it's a detailer tool that I really recommend for precise results.
The Makeup Bullet Single Pack, £8.50, available at Amazon.
