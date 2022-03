“You Will Always Be Cooler Than Me”: A Mother’s Day Letter From Mabel To Her Mum, Neneh Cherry

In the 90s she was considered a muse by two of the greatest fashion designers, Azzedine Alaia and Jean Paul Gaultier, and two decades later starring in a Bottega Veneta campaign , this star has proved that in both fashion and music, she will grow and elevate with the times. To you, she is the BRIT award-winning, Grammy-nominated superstar Neneh Cherry but to me she is mum. I am so blessed to have you as a mother! You have taught me to move with love and grace, to own everything I do but beyond all, you have taught me to be fearless. You will probably always be that tiny bit cooler than me but that’s the small price you pay for being birthed and raised by an icon! When I was anxious and scared every day before school you would say to me “never let 'em change you” and I know now that is possible because YOU have never let ANYONE change YOU.