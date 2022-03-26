“You Will Always Be Cooler Than Me”: A Mother’s Day Letter From Mabel To Her Mum, Neneh Cherry

"Born in 1964 in Sweden and growing up in between Sweden and New York, this Swedish-Sierra Leonian woman has made an impact on music which paved the way for many female artists, and has created a legacy that will live on for the generations to come. Often with a towel upon her head worn proudly as her crown, giant gold door knocker earrings, cycling shorts and Jordans she shook the world with her honest lyrics and raw and spirited production.