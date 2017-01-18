A funny thing happened when we checked in with L.A.'s top hairstylists for their 2017 trend predictions: Everyone was on the same page, listing almost exactly the same three styles — the mid-length chop, fringes of all varieties, and blunt-yet-textured ends.
But don't assume we'll all end up looking like clones this year — these three looks were made to be tailored to each individual. And when they are, they're damn flattering and beyond cool.
L.A. may house Hollywood, but these rising looks couldn't be further from some of the more dramatic trends taking over the entertainment industry right now (we're talking Cher-inspired lengths, the celeb-favourite '70s shag, and wigs on wing on wigs). Translation: Rejoice, because the IRL-friendly trends ahead truly are made for in-the-know locals, or just anyone who wants to pretend they're living in La La Land.
The top three styles to take the West Coast in 2017, as picked by the pros, ahead.