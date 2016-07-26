Los Angeles is a city of many landmarks: the Hollywood sign, LACMA’s Insta-worthy light-post installation, Santa Monica Pier, and of course, the destinations that have to do with shopping. Our city has some seriously influential boutiques, from those with decades of history on legendary boulevards to fresh arrivals lining the blocks of entirely new shopping districts. And although there may still be some folks who don’t consider L.A. to be a global fashion capital — really, now? — these style meccas prove that innovation and crazy-good taste are in our blood.
Of course, amid our sprawling retail landscape, there are serious standouts. Who was the first retailer to bring Giorgio Armani and Comme des Garçons to L.A.? Which shop rewrote the rulebook for eco-friendly fashion? And which haunt has helped launch the careers (and countless Vogue editorials) of some of the best local luxury designers?
Ahead, prepare for a heavy dose of style trivia as we honour 29 of what we consider to be the city’s most important and influential boutiques.