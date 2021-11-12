It’s The Season Of The ‘Lop’ Haircut & You Can’t Tell Us Otherwise

If, like us, you feel the compulsion to cut your hair every time the season changes, it's likely that this latest style has already landed on your mood board. The 'Lop' haircut, a portmanteau of a long crop, is quickly emerging to be the unofficial hairstyle of autumn and it's easy to see why.
Not confined to a super strict shape as such, the lop is a style that gives off the feel of a grown-out pixie haircut, with enough layering to impart a mullet-shag effect.
A long-time member of the long hair club, Florence Pugh recently took the leap with a rather dramatic chop. Taking her hip-grazing locks right up to her neck, the actress’ new do is making a convincing case for many to follow suit this season.
Advertisement
"I think now more than ever, given the current climate of the gender revolution, women are feeling more empowered to start breaking free of stereotypes and try something more adventurous," says EdwardsAndCo Style Director and Educator, Matthew Jones. "Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevingne have already taken the plunge it’s only upwards from here."
But as we know, a trending haircut may be fun to look at, but that doesn't mean it's right for us. "My best advice is to have an honest conversation with your favourite stylist around what’s achievable and how much at-home maintenance will be involved," Jones urges. "Your stylist can then tailor a look that not only suits your face and aesthetic but your lifestyle too."
If you're not quite sure where to even begin with styling these layers, get ahead of the confusion by talking it out with your stylist. "Working with your stylist is key. If they have a product suggestion and/or styling hack, they can give you the best advice."
The styling really comes down to the kind of vibe you're after. For a look like Pugh's recent chop that feels straight out of The Outsiders, you're going to want a good hair gel to brush through with a fine comb. And if your hair is on the curlier side, it might be worth investing in a good curl product that helps to define the natural texture in your hair.
"There will be a variation of this look to suit absolutely everyone," says Jones. "You may be able to get away with a wash-and-wear type of style, where adding in a cream or paste after washing will encourage natural movement without any fuss. Or a more refined look that requires the use of hot tools, and maybe a wax or texture spray to give you added volume and texture."
Advertisement
The level of maintenance a haircut requires really comes down to the individual's hair.
"Another important thing to consider here is upkeep," he stresses. "Going shorter will require more regular appointments to maintain the shape. This is where you want to be realistic about what is actually functional in the context of your day to day life, as layered cuts can involve ore upkeep. "What once might have been an every three months haircut might need to be brought forward to every six to eight weeks instead."
If your hair texture doesn't naturally lend itself well to this cut, and you're not prepared to spend a little extra time in the morning dedicated to styling, then you might want to look at another more low-maintenance cut. But if you're down to clown with the lop, then you have our collective blessing.