My Friends Ignore My Problems Because My Life Looks Perfect

Bottom line: At first glance, maybe it's hard for your friends to understand that you have bad days, too. But if they took a second and remembered not to be jerks, they'd recognise your feelings as valid. I'm not blaming you for this situation, but if you want it to change, I'd suggest you give them that moment to consider. By that, I mean don't backpedal. Don't try to make it less weird by saying something funny or changing the subject. Stick with it. Tell them how you feel and if it doesn't land, then say why you're telling them: "Hey, I'm really struggling with this. Can I vent to you for a second?" It's hard for anyone to ignore a genuine appeal like that. So don't offer caveats, don't be defensive, and don't try and downplay your feelings with sarcasm (though I know, it's so much easier than sincerely asking for support). It's not your job to make everyone comfortable. Let the discomfort be there for a second. Trust me. Vulnerability is scary as hell, but it'll save you.