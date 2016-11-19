Liquid Vs. Pencil: Which Creates A Better Cat-Eye?

Taylor vs. Kanye, Broad City vs. Girls, Shake Shack vs. Five Guys — there's no shortage of pop-culture throwdowns in our impossibly polarized age. But today, we're musing on a different kind of standoff: liquid vs. pencil liner. Which inky product delivers the superior cat-eye and the smoother glide? We want to know what you think!
Use the video, above, to preview both techniques. It's easy: prime your lids, test each liner on different eyes, and vote in the comments, below.
Liquid (including gel-inspired liquid formulas) Tips:
Make sure your brush has an even coating of liquid or gel. Then, lightly sketch the wing fist, going from the edge of your top, outer lashline towards the tail of your brow. Go slow and clean up any mistakes with a damp cotton swab. Once you have your flick where you want it, simply line your top lashline and join with the wing. Look good? Go ham with the product over the shape.
Remember: work slowly!
Pencil (including twist-up and classic kohl formulas) Tips:
This strategy is a bit different. Since kohl and twist-up liners are more resilient than gel (they won't travel or smudge when cleaned up with a bit of remover), you can sketch out your shape quickly. Use a cotton swab dipped in makeup remover to perfect the edge. Use a light touch at first. Once you have your shape, go over it with your liner again.
