

But a few scenes later, Beyoncé takes us somewhere new. She boards a bus filled with other Black women adorned with delicately applied white body paint, done in the Yoruba tradition. They all leave the city and retreat to to a tranquil stretch of countryside, occupied solely by women healing from a similar heartbreak, or the loss of a loved one through state violence, or the pain of simple existence as a Black woman in America. Beyoncé spends the second half of the film there, examining her wounds in the often unexplored space between stumble and triumph. It’s at this point in Lemonade, as in real life, that the real work is done.



Love going awry is often a process of losing oneself, little by little, to accommodate someone who will never care. I remember after one breakup not knowing what kind of music I liked or how I preferred to wear my hair. In an effort to become more palatable, I had exorcised myself of all proclivity and dropped no breadcrumbs to help me figure a way back. I was left with the work of remaking myself. It was slow, difficult work, learning to trust myself again, but every bit worth it.



The theme of redefining oneself is present in Lemonade as well. In the “Reformation” scene, Beyoncé leads a group baptism, clearly symbolising a complete renewal. She has just made amends with her father and, for this moment, she’s free of the past and prepared to build the future to her liking.



Beyoncé eventually reconciles with Jay-Z, but it quickly becomes clear that resolution was never her focus. She soon returns to the women who helped her save herself, to free them in return. In a chapter entitled “Hope,” we see her feeding her fictive sisters, with both food and her gift of song, urging them to “keep running, ‘cause a winner don’t quit on himself.” It is in this instance that Beyoncé has achieved ultimate salvation: She has repaired herself and is filled with a fierce love that cannot be contained. She is, however, moving forward.



