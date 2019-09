This Concealer Is Like A Time Machine For Your Sleepless Night

The concealer — which is brand-spanking-new and comes in 12 shades — is blendable, yet opaque, dewy, yet comfortable, and leaves a skin-like finish that doesn't feel or look like heavy makeup. It has the power of the brand's cult classic Secret Camouflage concealer (a two-pan cream concealer that I find cumbersome to use daily), but with a dewy finish that's easier to use on the go. It also has a plush, flexible applicator that makes it easy to dab all over the face without having to re-dip for more.