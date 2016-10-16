As she prepares to drop new album Joanne, Lady Gaga has shared the story behind one its most exciting songs.
"Hey Girl" sees Gaga team up with Florence + The Machine's Florence Welch for a celebration of female solidarity which features the rousing lyric: "Hey girl, hey girl, we can make it easy if we lift each other."
"The song is about women supporting one another,” Gaga explained in a new interview with The Sunday Times. "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don’t feel heard. It ain’t easy. I know it is pulling me apart. Is it pulling you apart?"
Revealing that she hopes the song will encourage women to bond with one another, Gaga told The Sunday Times: "This is about an unconditional love women should have for each other... I’d like women to hear the song and, when they walk into a bar and see a girl they’ve never met, they just go, ‘Hey girl!’ And that means, I know. We’re in this bar, and these men are foolish, but I got you..."
Lady Gaga's new album Joanne drops next Friday, the 21st of October, though some fans have already heard previews of its songs after they were made available on Amazon Echo.
