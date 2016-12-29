"Pick a colour." If those three words tend to put you in a panic at the nail salon, take a deep breath and step away from the polish wall. Instead, take cues for your next manicure from the coolest colour trends coming out of L.A. Think: bright pinks and reds, bespoke nudes, and tons of chrome — all hand-picked by the leaders in nail trends.
The first pro we consulted is Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the boss behind Olive & June: our city's coolest nail salon chain with locations in Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and Pasadena. We've swooned about this salon a lot — and for good reason. It is the spot for locals to score a cool-girl manicure in the newest shades, shapes, and designs around. (The proof is in the 'grams.)
Of course, we didn't stop there: We also consulted Nailing Hollywood, L.A.'s renowned nail agency, owned by celeb nail artist Jenna Hipp, which represents some of the top celebrity manicurists on the West Coast. These are the woman who start the nail trends that sweep the red carpet long before they make it to the masses.
These pros know their trends — and they're sharing the latest, ahead.