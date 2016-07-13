Considering the highly conservative nature of Japan, where it is not uncommon to have several generations of a family living together at any time, KPP seems to have her family’s approval despite her on-stage antics. "My family are very very supportive," she explains. "They love watching my videos and seeing what I'm wearing. My mum knew I was coming to London for about five days and she helped me pack. They are really very excited for me." She seems genuinely elated when talking about her family, and it’s nice that somebody who must seem relatively outrageous – even by slightly eccentric Japanese standards – has a strong support network around her.



After 25 minutes we wrap things up, and KPP happily obliges my fanboy request for a super-kawaii selfie to wow my 386 Instagram followers with. Her posing is genuinely quite amazing, effortlessly reeling off kawaii pose after kawaii pose... all images of which are politely but firmly checked over by management before I leave the room. KPP is off to rehearse for her London show which has a 7.30pm start time to help accommodate her young fan base. She tells me that, after her tour is done, she hopes to have some kind of involvement in the Tokyo Olympics.



As I left, KPP was ushered into the room next door for a quick break, and I thought about how I can’t see many Japanese pop stars being comfortable enough with the extent of Western press expectation to genuinely break through into the Western music scene. Which seems a shame. We could perhaps see a one-off "Gangnam Style" novelty hit coming over from Japan (Gangnam was K Pop) but I think the cultures are simply too different for a sustained interest.



Still, KPP does remain utterly wonderful at what she does, and I look forward to seeing what bonkers visual she brings out next. Seriously, watch the first minute of the video for her track "CANDY CANDY" and try and tell me it isn’t one of the best things you’ve ever seen…