Kim Cattrall has admitted it would now be a "challenge" to make a third Sex and the City movie.
After the TV series ended in 2004, Cattrall and her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reunited for a pair of films that came out in 2008 and 2010. Though both Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2 performed well at the box office, they were less well-received by fans and critics than the groundbreaking HBO show had been.
Asked about a possible third film by the Daily Record, Cattrall said: "I think the climate changed. To have four women talking about shopping trips and spending $400 on shoes when people are having trouble putting food on the table? It doesn't mean we don't need that but I think the pendulum swung in a different direction."
Cattrall, who played sexually empowered PR executive Samantha Jones on the enduringly popular series, added: "Everyone is doing their own thing and if it was going to happen, it would have happened by now."
However, she also gave fans a glimmer of hope by telling the Daily Record: "It could be fun though. To say goodbye completely to Samantha would be pretty hard."
